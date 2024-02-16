Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrated

February 16, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Yadgir

“Saint Sevalal Maharaj said the Banjara community has the richest culture and traditional background. Therefore, people in the community should work hard and lead an honest life,” Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has said. She was speaking after inaugurating the Saint Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi in Yadgir on Thursday.

The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, City Municipal Council, Kannada and Culture Department, and Jayantyotsava Samiti. The Deputy Commissioner also paid a floral tribute to the portrait of Saint Sevalal.

“Sevalal Maharaj has guided the Banjara community people in the right way when they were leaving the forest. He was always teaching the people in his community about values. He was a model for the community,“ Dr. Susheela said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat, Garima Panwar, also spoke. Raju Rathod gave a special lecture on Saint Sevalal Maharaj. Hampanna Sajjan, Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Devaraj Naik, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.