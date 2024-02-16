ADVERTISEMENT

Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrated

February 16, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Saint Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi celebration under way in Yadgir on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Saint Sevalal Maharaj said the Banjara community has the richest culture and traditional background. Therefore, people in the community should work hard and lead an honest life,” Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has said. She was speaking after inaugurating the Saint Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi in Yadgir on Thursday.

The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, City Municipal Council, Kannada and Culture Department, and Jayantyotsava Samiti. The Deputy Commissioner also paid a floral tribute to the portrait of Saint Sevalal.

“Sevalal Maharaj has guided the Banjara community people in the right way when they were leaving the forest. He was always teaching the people in his community about values. He was a model for the community,“ Dr. Susheela said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat, Garima Panwar, also spoke. Raju Rathod gave a special lecture on Saint Sevalal Maharaj. Hampanna Sajjan, Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Devaraj Naik, and others were present.

