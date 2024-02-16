GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrated

February 16, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Saint Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi celebration under way in Yadgir on Thursday.

Saint Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi celebration under way in Yadgir on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Saint Sevalal Maharaj said the Banjara community has the richest culture and traditional background. Therefore, people in the community should work hard and lead an honest life,” Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has said. She was speaking after inaugurating the Saint Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi in Yadgir on Thursday.

The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, City Municipal Council, Kannada and Culture Department, and Jayantyotsava Samiti. The Deputy Commissioner also paid a floral tribute to the portrait of Saint Sevalal.

“Sevalal Maharaj has guided the Banjara community people in the right way when they were leaving the forest. He was always teaching the people in his community about values. He was a model for the community,“ Dr. Susheela said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat, Garima Panwar, also spoke. Raju Rathod gave a special lecture on Saint Sevalal Maharaj. Hampanna Sajjan, Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Devaraj Naik, and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / forests / culture (general) / customs and tradition

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.