Set your goals during student days: Pradeep Eshwar

July 16, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HUBBALLI

Chickballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar has called on students to set their goals during their student days and make consistent efforts to achieve the same.

He was inaugurating the Kannada Nudi Habba (festival of Kannada language) at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital in Hubballi on Saturday.

Mr. Eshwar said that students should be ready to get scolded if they really wanted to achieve something. Scolding by teachers and elders would enable them to tread on the right path and achieve success in life, he said.

Elaborating of his life story, he recalled the rebukes and criticisms before he achieved success. “Believe in yourself and make up your mind on what you want to do in life. Convince yourself and make efforts, success will be yours,” he said.

He also advised the students to not to spend more time on social media platforms, think positively, respect parents, and help the poor.

Assistant Professor of Karnataka State Folklore University Anandappa Jogi spoke. Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani and other senior doctors were present.

Earlier Mr. Eshwar flagged off the procession of ‘Kannada Chariot’ in which folk troupes of dollu kunita, karadi majalu, gombe kunita, and other folk art forms enthralled the onlookers.