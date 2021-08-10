Set up welfare board, say domestic workers

KALABURAGI

10 August 2021 00:52 IST

The Kalaburagi district unit of the Domestic Helpers Union under the aegis of the Akhila Bharatiya Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane on Monday demanded that the State government constitute a welfare board for domestic helpers on the lines of the Construction Workers Welfare Board.

State vice-president of the sanghatane K. Neela demanded that the government constitute a domestic helpers welfare board and also make provisions for allocation in the budget for a social security fund for their benefits. The Labour Department should issue identity cards to domestic workers, she added.

The sanghatane is working towards ensuring dignity, recognition and social security for domestic helpers, Ms. Neela said and demanded that the government provide education, hostel facilities and employment opportunities for the children of all domestic helpers.

She demanded that the government conduct a survey of domestic helpers who work in households. Ms. Neela sought the implementation of the resolution of the 189th International Labour Organisation Convention.