Set up task force to digitise all investigation documents, HC directs DG&IGP

Expressing surprise over submission of investigation reports in handwriting and improper handling of electronic evidences even in digital age by the Police Department, the High Court of Karnataka has directed the State Police Chief to set up of a task force to digitise the entire process of investigation and ensure submission of documents to the courts in digital format.

Methodology for digitisation

The court asked the Director-General and Inspector General of Police to set up a task force consisting of the Head of Information Technology (IT) wing of the Police, the Principal Secretary, E-governance Department, a nominee of the Director of the National Crime Records Bureau, a representative of the Director of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) to work out a methodology for digitisation of investigation materials.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Suraj Govindaraj and G. Basavaraja issued the directions while noticing that Bagalkot police had failed to collect electronic evidence as per law and had recorded investigation reports/statements in illegible handwriting of a police personnel in a case of 2016 even though the Police Department in Karnataka started using IT tools way back in 2008.

Botched up procedure

The police had neither photographed or videographed the kitchen where the death of a woman had occurred. And her dying declaration, though video recorded, was improperly downloaded to a CD in a private shop, and no electronic certificate was secured for this video as per the law, rendering it unreliable, the Bench observed.

Pointing out that time was not far when any handwritten document will not be accepted by a court as it comes in the way of digitisation of the judicial process, the Bench directed the DG&IGP to instruct police to submit reports in an electronically typed format and train them in the use of various electronic gadgets in investigations.

Digital signature

It is required that all the entries are made digitally and the documents are to be signed digitally by providing digital signatures to the Investigating Officers and other persons, the Bench said. When digital signatures are not available, the Bench said the physical signatures are to be scanned and uploaded into the police IT system along with digital signature of the person uploading it.

Digitisation investigation documents

FIRs, crime details forms, arrest memos, search/seizure lists, mahazars, statements and documents obtained during investigation from hospitals, road transport authorities, Forensic Science Lab’s final probe reports, in the form of charge sheets, ‘B’ and ‘C’ reports etc., are to be digitally generated, signed and shared with the respective courts in all stages of the criminal proceedings.

Proper gadgets to be used for recording spot mahazar in electronic format by incorporating latitude and longitude of the place/location, and data to be uploaded directly to the server of the IT wing of the Police Department instead of using the service of private parties.