Set up panchayat-level panels to procure vegetables from farmers: HDK

Stating that the current priority was to fight COVID-19, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said in this time of crisis, protection to farmers was important to ensure the supply of essentials to people.

In a series of tweets, he pointed out the crisis in the farm sector due to COVID-19 scare. “In Mandya, sapota was thrown on the streets, in Chickballapur, grapes were dumped in garbage, in Shivamogga, animal husbandary activities had been stopped, and in Kolar, tomato crop was being destroyed. This shows the crisis farmers are facing. My fear is that it will go worse in a few days of time,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: “The government has to make arrangements to purchase farm produce. Otherwise, farm sector will be in a problem, the effects of which will be huge. This will not only affect farmer families, but also hurt the economy.”

“My suggestion is to set up a committee involving officials, volunteers and organisations in all gram panchayat and ward levels. Government can make use of volunteers and procure vegetables and milk through HOPCOMS and KMF, and sell it,” he tweeted.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “Arrangements should be made to sell the produce purchased directly from the farmers through small shops. The government should create facilities for transport of vegetables. I have information of persons being fleeced during transportation of farm produce.” This is the question of farmers’ livelihood and food for the people.”