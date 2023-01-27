ADVERTISEMENT

‘Set up godowns, cold storages’

January 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader and former State vice-president of OBC Morcha of the party Avvanna Myakeri has urged the State government to establish godowns and cold storages in gram panchayat and hobli level to facilitate storing of agricultural and horticultural crops across the State.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Myakeri said that the establishment of godowns and cold storages will enable small and marginal farmers to increase the holding capacity of agricultural produces avoiding distress sale.

He urged the BJP-led government to set up at least two godowns with a storage capacity of 2,000 tonnes each in all the 337 gram panchayats and 1,000 tonne capacity cold storages in all 48 hoblis.

Mr. Myakeri also urged the government to establish cold storages with 2,000 tonne capacity in all the 30 district headquarters.

