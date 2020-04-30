‘Set up factories to help migrantworkers who have returned’

Shrenik Kumar Dhokha, former vice-president of the zilla panchayat, has demanded that the Union government establish industries in the Kadechur-Badiyal industrial hub to recruit migrant workers who recently returned from big cities to Yadgir district due to lockdown.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir, Mr. Dhokha pointed out that nearly 60,000 migrant workers have returned to their native places in district from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Hyderabad and different parts of Maharashtra after lockdown was announced.

“At present, they do not have jobs and they are not willing to go back to their workplaces worrying about the threat of coronavirus. Therefore, the Union government should take immediate steps to establish industries in the industrial hub to provide them jobs and prevent an exodus again,” he said.

Mr. Dhokha, who is also an industrialist and educationist, said that the State government had acquired 3,300 acres of land through Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) a few years ago. But, due to the lack of interest of the successive governments, none has come forward to establish industries so far and the acquired land has remained undeveloped.

Now, if industries are established, the unemployed migrant workers would get jobs in their hometown itself, he added.