‘Set up expert doctor team to treat patients with side effects of Covid-19 vaccines’

A member of CPI(ML) Red Star of Raichur district unit R. Manasayya has urged the State government to set up an expert doctor team in Raichur to treat patients suffering from side effects of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Sunday, he said that Husanappa from Gejjalagatta village in Lingsugur taluk has been admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to get treatment for his ill-health.

Mr. Manasayya further said that Husanappa is suffering from the side effects of Covaxin vaccine as it was compulsory to take the vaccine.

He said that Husanappa is yet to recover, though he has been provided treatment for the last 10 days at RIMS. He said that it is a case of side effects of the vaccine. Hence, Bullamma, wife of Husanappa, has filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.

Mr. Manasayya urged the State government to publish a notification for public information, establish an expert doctor team in all districts, including Raichur, and also establish a santwana centre to treat such patients.

He also demanded that action be taken against the companies that produced the vaccines.

