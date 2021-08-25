Set up electric vehicle charging stations along highway: Minister

MYSURU

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Wednesday told officials of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) to work towards establishing charging stations for electric vehicles on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are the future and action plan for developing the infrastructure for charging such vehicles are necessary. The xcarging stations can be set up in at least 100 locations along the highway, he said.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of CESC officials here, Mr. Kumar, who arrived in Mysuru for the first time after taking charge, said the rise in fuel prices, launch of new zero emission vehicles and other factors are prompting people to shift to EVs.

With the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway being expanded into a 10-lane highway, it is time to plan for the future and establish infrastructure like EV charging stations.

Pratap Simha, MP, supported the Minister’s view. He urged the Minister to expand Dasara illumination this year. CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy was present.