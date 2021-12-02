‘Set up district labs for genome sequencing: H.K. Patil

In view of Omicron, senior Congress leader and former Minister H.K. Patil on Wednesday urged the State government to set up laboratories in each district for tracing genomic sequencing of samples of the new variant.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress MLA said the State Government has to ramp up testing facilities in all hospitals for COVID-19 cases for the prevention and spread.

Though the State has made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for passengers coming from Kerala and Maharashtra, some passengers indulge in trespassing on the border and travel to different parts of the State. Criminal cases should be filed against authorities who help passengers/people trespass on the inter-state borders, he said.