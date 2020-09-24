Karnataka

Set up development board, say Hadapads

Members of Hadapad community staging a protest in Kalaburagi.

Members of Hadapad community staging a protest in Kalaburagi.  

Members of the Hadapad community from across Kalaburagi district staged a protest under the banner of the Akhila Karnataka Hadapad Samaj Seva Sangha here on Tuesday, seeking the setting up of a development board for them. District president of the Akhila Karnataka Hadapad Samaj Seva Sangha Erranna Hadapada Sannur, in a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, urged him to include the community under Category 1 and also establish the development board for the community.

The protestors demanded that the government allocate ₹ 1 crore for the development of Hadapada Appanna Petha at Tangadgi village in Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura district.

The Hadapad Appanna cave at Basavakalyan in Bidar district should be developed by the Basavakalyan Development Authority, they said and added that ₹ 1 crore should be allocated for the construction of a Hadapada Community Hall at Basavakalyan.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2020 7:41:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/set-up-development-board-say-hadapads/article32682449.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story