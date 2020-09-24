Set up development board, say Hadapads

Members of the Hadapad community from across Kalaburagi district staged a protest under the banner of the Akhila Karnataka Hadapad Samaj Seva Sangha here on Tuesday, seeking the setting up of a development board for them. District president of the Akhila Karnataka Hadapad Samaj Seva Sangha Erranna Hadapada Sannur, in a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, urged him to include the community under Category 1 and also establish the development board for the community.
The protestors demanded that the government allocate ₹ 1 crore for the development of Hadapada Appanna Petha at Tangadgi village in Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura district.
The Hadapad Appanna cave at Basavakalyan in Bidar district should be developed by the Basavakalyan Development Authority, they said and added that ₹ 1 crore should be allocated for the construction of a Hadapada Community Hall at Basavakalyan.
