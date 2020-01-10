‘Set up development authorityfor Basavanabagewadi’

Demanding that the government set up an authority for the development of Basavanabagewadi, the birthplace of the 12th Century social reformer Basaveshwara, various seers have said that they would meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa before the budget to press for their demand.

Informing this at a press conference here on Friday, Siddarama Swamy of Masibnal Mutt said that Basavanabagewadi was included in the Kudalasangama Development Authority for development of areas where Basaveshwara lived.

“The funds being allocated to the Kudalasangama Development Authority is helping more in the development of areas near Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district but very limited amount is being spent in Basavanabagewadi which is the birthplace of Basaveshwara. Thus, we demand the government to de-link the taluk from the Kudalasangama Development Authority and set up an independent authority for Basavanabagewadi,” he said.

The seer said that besides Basavanabagewadi, other villages such as Ingaleshwara, Deginal, and Shivanagi should be developed where other great saints, including Hadpad Appanna, Madiwala Machideva and Noolina Chandayya, were born.

“Even those villages carry great significance as these saints who guided society were born there. These villages could be developed only when we have an independent development authority,” the seer said.

He said that these villages do not have good roads and other basic facilities.

He said that in the first seek of February, the delegation would meet the Chief Minister in support of their demands. Accusing the previous government of not meeting the demand despite several pleas, he hoped that at least this government would consider their demand.

Seers Siddalinga Swamy and Sanganabasava Swamy were present.