Set up corpus fund to provide relief to farmers during natural calamities, KRRS tells State government

October 27, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) State president Badagalapur Nagendra has urged the State government to set up a corpus fund for providing necessary relief to farmers who may lose their crops to drought, hailstorm, pest attack and the other natural calamities.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Nagendra urged the government to buy crops as per the prices fixed by Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

As much as 80% of crops have been damaged this kharif season due to lack of timely rainfall. Though the government has declared drought, relief has not yet reached farmers, he added.

To prevent migration of farmers and workers to metro cities in search of work, the State government should immediately provide works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Scheme to all farmers. The State government should direct the administration of the respective districts to take steps to address drinking water scarcity and ensure adequate stock of fodder for cattle, he said.

Mr. Nagendra said that the KRRS has suggested to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide alternative foodgrains as per the region under Anna Bhagya Scheme. Instead of providing 5 kg rice and ₹170 in cash for the remaining 5 kg of rice, the government should provide 1 kg jowar, 1 kg tur dal and 1 litre oil in North Karnataka districts. And 5 kg ragi, 1 litre oil in South Karnataka districts, he added.

Farmers leader Chamras Malipatil urged the government to repeal anti-farmers laws, including rgw amendments to the Land Reforms Act and APMC Amendment Act.

Various pro-farmers organisations will unitedly organise a three-day protest in Delhi against the anti-farmer and anti-labour policies of the BJP-led Union government from November 26. The farmers organisations in all the State capitals across the country will also stage protests against the Union government.