Set up corporation for Vokkaligas also: Ashwath Narayan

He urges Kannada organisations not to oppose the proposed Maratha development corporation

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Vokkaliga leader, has demanded that the State government set up a development corporation for Vokkaliga community, on the lines of Lingayats and Marathas.

He was speaking to journalists at the Sambra airport in Belagavi, where he landed on Tuesday. He was in Belagavi to inaugurate a Government Tool Room and Training Centre in Arabavi, the constituency of Balachandra Jarkiholi, BJP MLA and KMF chairman.

The State government should focus on all communities equally. It should also spend money on the poor from all communities. It should set up a development corporation for Vokkaligas just as it has done for Lingayats and Marathas, the Deputy Chief Minister, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community, said. He urged Kannada organisations not to oppose the proposed Maratha development corporation. “Marathas are also Kannadigas. A body to develop the community should not be opposed.”

He said that there was no need to panic about some teachers and students testing positive for COVID-19 after reopening of schools. ``Those who are COVID positive or have symptoms of other sickness should not attend college. We have made it clear. We have opened colleges after pressure from parents and student organisations. It was not done to cause inconvenience. Students will have the option of attending online or offline classes till normalcy returns. It is possible that semester examinations of some degree courses may be postponed. But we will adjust the next year’s timetable by reducing vacations and holidays,’’ he said.

He defended Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s Delhi visit to meet party leaders J..P Nadda and B. .L Santosh. “It is possible that he has gone to discuss administrative issues in his department or some political issues in the State. He might have even gone to meet the leaders to demand Cabinet berths for his followers who joined the party along with him. What is wrong in that?,’’ he said.

He said several leaders, including Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi have urged the party to include C.P. Yogeshwar, former Minister, in the cabinet. “Even I have seconded that. It is now left to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to take a decision.”

He said the BJP State executive committee meeting scheduled on December 5, would not discuss issues relating to the byelections. He said that he would not react to queries on B.Y Vijayendra, Chief Minister’s son and BJP State vice-president, contesting in Basavakalyan. The party will decide on that, he said.

He asked jail authorities to make sure that no prisoner broke rules of the prison management and other criminal laws. He was reacting to reports that Vinay Kulkarni, former Minister and Congress leader arrested in a murder case, had made phone calls to some persons, from inside his jail cell.