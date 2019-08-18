‘Set up concessional food outlets in flood-hit villages’

The Union government should immediately declare the devastating floods in Karnataka as a ‘national calamity’ and extend assistance for providing relief to the affected, a study committee set up by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC_ has said.

The team assessed the situation in the flood-affected areas in Belagavi Revenue Division and submitted its interim report.

Led by the former Minister H.K. Patil, the committee members had travelled across various districts, interacted with the affected people, and also distributed relief materials.

Recommendations

The recommendations include setting up of concessional food outlets on the lines of Indira Canteen in all villages that have been severely affected by the floods and continuing them for at least a year.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not visited Karnataka despite the State being devastated by floods, the team urged the State government to demand immediate assistance of ₹5,000 crore from the Centre. The team also pointed out that the aerial survey by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had not yielded any result and Karnataka had not been given any assistance.

Special scheme to provide temporary employment to the flood-affected people, disbursement of an ex gratia of ₹25,000 for four months to the families that have lost employment owing to floods, and giving exemption to students of flood-affected families from paying fees for various courses, including professional courses, are among the committee’s recommendations.