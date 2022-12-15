  1. EPaper
‘Set up anti-Love Jihad squad, issue ban orders on halal certification’

December 15, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding that a special police squad be set up to prevent cases of Love Jihad and a ban order be issued on halal certification, members of Hindu Jana Jagruti Samiti and Sri Rama Sene staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Thursday.

Staging the demonstration in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha, they raised slogans against halal certification and Love Jihad.

The protestors said that based on religion, some organisations are minting money in thousands of crores by issuing halal certificates and the funds are being diverted for anti- national activities.

They urged the State government to set up an anti-Love Jihad squad on the lines of the special police squad set up in Uttar Pradesh.

The protest was led by Annappa Divatagi, Manjunath Katkar and others of Sri Rama Sene and Vidula Haldipur, Sudha Awari and others of Hindu Jana Jagruti Samiti submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar urging the government to announce the requisite decision during the legislature session in Belagavi.

