Set up and approve ward committees, urges samiti

Hubballi Dharwad Nagarikara Ward Samiti Balaga has urged the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation to discuss the issue of setting up citizens' ward committees and approve the same during the monthly council meeting of the municipal corporation to be held on August 25

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
August 23, 2022 18:33 IST

The Hubballi Dharwad Nagarikara Ward Samiti Balaga has urged the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation to discuss the issue of setting up of citizens’ ward committees and approve the same during the monthly council meeting to be held on August 25.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, convener of the balaga Lingaraj Dharwadshettar, activists Subhash Babruwad, V.G. Patil, Marewal, and Sara Gokavi took exception to the delay in setting up of the committees and the apathy of the authorities in sensitising the public about citizens’ committees.

Mr. Lingaraj said that already 628 persons had applied for membership of citizens committees of 82 wards in the twin cities.

“However the number of applications have been less in some wards. The corporation should at least set up committees in few wards and make them functional so that citizens of other wards too come forward to become part of citizens committees,” he said.

He said that while authorities had been apathetic towards sensitising the public, some of the people had kept quiet not willing to invite the wrath of the councillors, some of whom were opposed to setting up the committees.

Despite a court order in this regard, the corporation had failed to bring it to practice, he said.

Dr. Babruwad said that setting up of ward committees would go a long way in solving local issues. While there was need for the public to become aware of their rights, the officials and elected representatives too should sensitise the people, he said.

