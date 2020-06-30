Set up all-party panel to monitor COVID-19 treatment issues in hospitals: Siddaramaiah

30 June 2020 22:49 IST

In the wake of allegations of corruption and nepotism in the management of COVID-19 treatment in the State, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded that the government immediately constitute an all-party COVID-19 Management Committee to monitor treatment-related issues in hospitals.

In tweets, the Congress leader urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to constitute the committee, which would increase public confidence in the backdrop of several complaints.

“There are allegations of corruption & nepotism in the management of Covid19 treatment. It is need of the hour to manage this unprecedented health crisis with public safety as the only objective,” Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted.

PAC meeting

Earlier, State legislature Public Accounts Committee chairman and Congress MLA H.K. Patil alleged corruption in the purchase of equipment for treatment of COVID-19. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of PAC on Tuesday, which discussed COVID-19 related treatment and management in the State, He said: “We do not know how the government is incurring expenditure. About ₹500 crore has been spent on treatment of COVID-19 patients.”

Further, he said the results of more than 15,000 tests are still pending while there is a shortage of beds. “The government has only now begun to arrange beds. The government has failed in the pandemic management,” he said.

Mr Siddaramaiah welcomed and thanked the private hospitals for extending their support to treat COVID-19 patients, and urged the Chief Minister to extend insurance and other benefits to private hospitals doctors, nurses and support staff.

“Covid19 patients would already be in despair, and any negligence during the treatment will further demoralize them. I but urge the Chief Minister to make the treatment protocol clear to the patients and instil hope. Don’t keep them in dark”, the former CM tweeted.