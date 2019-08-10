Set clearly defined goals, students told

Yandamoori Veerendranath, a novelist and motivational speaker, has urged students to develop confidence and make zealous efforts for achieving goals in life.

Students of Sharnbasva University were spellbound by an inspiring and motivational address by Mr. Veerendranath at an induction programme, “Dhiksharambha-2019”, here on Friday.

Dr. Veerendranath kept them glued to their seats during his hour-long power-packed speech interspersed with motivational stories.

He urged students to have clearly defined goals, ambitions, plans of action, determination and do hard work to attain success. He asked students to train themselves physically and mentally and keep moving ahead towards the goal. “With each goal you achieve, you will gain more confidence in your ability to succeed. Success is not that easy; one has to work hard for it. Your passion will guide you towards achieving your goals,” he added.

Personality development will help an individual to learn new skills, strengthen his mental health and, indeed, to get up the career ladder.

Dr. Veerendranath suggested that students develop the practice of reading for at least 30 minutes before going to bed, as this can help improve their memory power.