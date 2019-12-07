‘Set career goal early and work towards it’

Hyderabad-based 21st Century IAS Academy, in association with Gnyana Sudha Vidyalaya, Bidar, organised a seminar on the opportunities available after PU at the latter’s campus here on Saturday.

Krishna Pradeep, Chairman of 21st Century IAS Academy, inaugurated the event.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Pradeep called upon the students to set a clear career goal early and put serious efforts to achieve it by hard work and proper guidance.

“Society needs good civil servants who contribute a great deal for the development of the nation. The young people who have the zeal to serve the society and contribute to nation-building need to opt for civil services as their career option. To become a civil servant, one has to work hard and get proper guidance. One can then only achieve the goal in an extremely competitive environment. One should not complacent to have a degree which is, in no way, enough to survive as well as to achieve something different in today’s world,” he said.

Providing the brief picture of examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Mr. Pradeep said that students can opt any of the 26 competitive examinations held.

Purnima George, president of Gnyana Sudha Education Society who presided over the inaugural session, stressed on the importance of civil services.

“Officers of Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service get such immense opportunities to serve the country. Others normally don’t get such opportunities. Bureaucratic apparatus had has a great role to play in the development of the country. The committed officers are an asset to the country. The students should seriously think over to opt the stream of civil service as their career option. It is not rocket science. One need not have great skills and high qualifications to become an IAS or IPS officer. One has to be committed and hardworking achieve the goal,” she said.

Muneshwara Lakha, director of Gnyana Sudha Education Society, said that patience was an important quality that the aspirants of civil service must have.

Srinath, a resource person from 21st Century IAS Academy, advised the students to decide on their career path soon after class 10.

“It is always better to decide on your career path so that you can start preparations early in life. You need to read newspapers daily to get general knowledge which would be very useful in any competitive examination,” he said.

Srinivas Rao, the principal of Gnyana Sudha PU College, and others were present.