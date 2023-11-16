Set aside politics over drought, come to farmers’ rescue: Shanthkumar

November 16, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Federation of Farmers’ Associations and State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar on Thursday said the Congress government should set aside politics and come to the rescue of farmers who are in a State of distress due to severe drought.

Already, 220 taluks had been declared drought-affected. Criticising the Centre on the issue of drought will not end the problems being faced by drought-hit farmers, and instead find ways for reassuring distraught farmers, he suggested.

Addressing press persons in Mysuru, he said the farmers who had borrowed crop loans from cooperative banks were in no position to repay the outstanding dues because of crop losses.

He sought a waiver of crop loans availed by farmers and demanded fresh loans for new crops for ensuring food security. “When industries get relief with loan waivers, why cannot the farmers,” he asked.

The farmer leader urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister in-charge of Mysuru district to come to the rescue of sugarcane growers who are in a state of crisis with delayed payments by sugar factories.

Mr. Shanthkumar said when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, he had sought ₹4,500 a tonne for sugarcane, strongly arguing that farmers were not getting the production cost for their produce. “Why is Mr Siddaramaiah not speaking on the issue now when he is holding the CM’s post,” he asked.

The harvesting and transport cost incurred by farmers for supplying sugarcane to factories should be immediately reimbursed, he demanded.

Mr. Shanthakumar condemned the police action against farmers when they tried to protest in front of the Chief Minister’s residence in Mysuru on November 9. Farmers were arrested when they tried to stage a protest in support of their demands, he added.

At that time, the authorities here had told the protesting farmers that the Chief Minister will be holding a meeting to discuss the farmers’ problems during his visit to the city. Since it pertains to the problems faced by sugarcane farmers in Varuna constituency, the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district must also take special attention, the leader said and warned of staging bigger protests if their problems remain unattended.