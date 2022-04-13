Set aside differences and work for party and nation, Kateel’s call to party workers

BJP leaders Nalin Kumar Kateel, Jagadish Shettar, and S.T. Somashekar, and V. Somanna at the party workers’ meeting in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel called upon party workers to set aside their differences and work for the party and nation by becoming the voice of the people.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting after concluding a two-day-long organisational meeting with leaders and office-bearers of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Hassan districts, he said the BJP was the only party with internal democracy. The party leaders gave importance to the sentiments of workers and heed their suggestions, he said.

However, he emphasised the need for the party workers to eschew groupism and work with unity in view of the challenge the BJP faced from its rivals in the region.

Mr. Kateel expressed confidence that Mysuru will contribute to the BJP’s target of reaching 150 seats in the next Assembly elections. He said the party leadership had discussed with office-bearers and senior leaders of Mysuru various strategies to win at least 10 out of 11 seats in Mysuru district.

Mr. Kateel paid tributes to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for taking up development projects in the State and the “common man’s” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who succeeded him, for the “fast paced transformation” of the State during his rule.

The BJP chief trained his guns on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and accused him of addressing in singular the erstwhile Maharajas of Mysuru.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Ministers V. Somanna and S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs Harshavardhan and L. Nagendra were also present.