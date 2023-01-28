Set aside 6% of GDP for education sector: ABVP

January 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is holding its two-day Central Working Committee meeting in Mysuru from Saturday, has urged the Centre to set aside 6% of the GDP for education sector out of which 2% is earmarked for higher education and research.

In a statement here, ABVP’s national general secretary Yagyavalkya Shukla said an increase in the Budget for education sector was very much necessary and added that such an investment will bring revolutionary changes in the direction of the country’s development.

An increase in the Budget was also critical for the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020.

The ABVP, whose two-day Central Working Committee meeting is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, will be submitting its various demands before the government that included an increase in the Budget, improving the condition of State universities and removing the problems related to various examinations like NEET-PG and JEE, Mr. Shukla said in the statement.

Pointing to the lack of resources and infrastructure in State universities in proportion to the large number of students, the ABVP said the apathy of the State governments towards these universities should change.

The ABVP has also sought a speedy resolution to the problems faced by NEET-PG and JEE. Apart from the confusion over the institutions conducting the examinations, ABVP has sought resolution to the digital errors, qualification related changes and the delay in announcing the examinational calendar on time.

With regard to the recently released UGC draft on setting up Indian campuses of foreign universities, the ABVP has also sought a detailed discussion with all the stakeholders to consider their suggestions.