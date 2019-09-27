Karnataka

Session sought in Belagavi

With the bypolls now deferred, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has demanded that a full-length legislature session be held in Belagavi. In view of elections, the government had advanced the session and cut it short to three days from October 10 in Bengaluru. As per the earlier schedule, the session was to be held between October 14 and 26.

Jan 2, 2020

