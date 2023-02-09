Session set to witness thin attendance with leaders preoccupied with poll-related work

February 09, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

With elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly fast approaching, the legislature session — the last also of the current Assembly — commencing on Friday is set to record low attendance even though the principal Opposition, the Congress, is expected to raise issues of corruption and governance.

It will be the 15th session of the 15th Legislative Assembly. While the joint legislature session on Friday will be addressed by Governor Taawarchand Gehlot, the State Budget will be presented on February 17 by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio. This Budget, expected to be populist, will be the second one to be presented by Mr. Bommai.

All busy with yatras

Most legislators across all parties are in their constituencies preparing for the elections. Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders are involved in Praja Dhwani Yatre and Pancharatna Rath Yatre, respectively. Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, are expected to participate only on important days while JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will not participate in the session.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge said, “We have little or no expectation from the government and also on the way the Assembly session is conducted.” He said, “BJP legislator Goolihatti Shekar has himself accused the government of ₹22,000 crore irrigation scam. We will raise of issues of corruption, failure to generate employment, crumbling Bengaluru infrastructure, under-utilisation of Budget funds and diversion of funds meant for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes welfare.”

JD(S) sources said the party’s Deputy Leader in the House Bandeppa Kashempur would lead the party’s participation during the session, and issues that were to be raised would be discussed in the legislature party meeting on Friday.

Speaker’s appeal

Sensing poor attendance, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday appealed to legislators of all parties to attend the session. Mr. Kageri said that despite the schedule of the session being notified, many members had chalked out their own programmes. He said that during the session, question hour and zero hour discussions would take place for nine days, and 1,300 questions had been received from the members.

The Business Advisory Committee, comprising leaders of all parties, which is set to meet this Friday and next Friday, will decide as to when the session will come to an end, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy. He said seven Bills, including ones related to private universities and Kannada development, that were pending in the winter session at Belagavi, would be moved to obtain the approval of the House.