Session on Voter Helpline App

The Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), along with the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, on Saturday, organised interactive sessions to share the legal provisions and recent amendments to the voter registration forms and demonstration of the Voter Helpline App (VHA).

Various apartment federation communities, NSS coordinators from educational institutions, nodal officers from National Service Scheme (NSS), civic leaders, and citizen forum representatives were part of the event where the CEO explained about the app, which facilitates registrations of voter IDs and linking of Aadhaar with the EPIC card, according to a release by B.PAC.

“Through this interactive session, several participating members took up the onus of wider dissemination of the app in their respective communities,” stated a release.