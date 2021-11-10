Session on brain damage and communication disorders

MYSURU

10 November 2021 19:15 IST

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru has organised a phone-in programme on November 12 on the topic of ‘Brain damage and communication disorders- Identification and Management.’

Those interested can call 0821-2502536 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to participate in the session.

A release from the AIISH said communication disorders can occur when certain parts of the brain are damaged. The problems vary depending on the affected areas and the severity of the injury. Also, such problems may occur with changes in physical, mental, emotional and behavioural functions. Along with this, defects in mental processes like attention, memory, organisation, problem-solving, reasoning, and language skills like speaking, listening, reading, writing, and social skills can be observed, the release added.

Problems with communication due to brain damage can affect an individual’s activities of daily living, academic, and work performance. People with such problems often benefit from assessment and treatment by speech-language pathologists.

The live phone-in programme will focus on the identification and management of communication disorders due to brain damage.

R. Rajasudhakar, Associate Professor in Speech Sciences, Department of Speech Language Sciences, and N. Hema, Assistant Professor in Speech Sciences Department of Speech Language Sciences, are the resource persons for the programme.

The session will be moderated by Geetha M.P., Speech-Language Pathologist, Department of Clinical Services, and the programme will be co-ordinated by Jayashree C. Shanbal, Head- Tele-Center for Persons with Communication Disorders, the release said.