GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Session on AI tools: Insights for professionals, entrepreneurs

February 01, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Young Indians (Yi) Mysuru Chapter organised a session titled “Top AI Tools for Your Business” at SJCE college here recently. The session was part of the Learning vertical of Yi Mysuru.

Ajay Pramod, chair Innovation vertical Yi Mysuru and CTO, Etag Software Solutions Pvt Ltd., delivered a presentation on AI and its implications for business.

The participants had the opportunity to engage in interactive demonstrations showcasing selective AI tools and their applications across various business scenarios.

With a specific focus on AI and business innovation, the session provided insights for entrepreneurs, business owners, working professionals, and tech enthusiasts and the session witnessed an enthusiastic response from around 30 participants.

Rahul SRS, chair-Yi Mysuru chapter, Gagan Ranka, co-chair, Yi Mysuru Chapter, Pradeep M, past chair – Yi Mysuru, mentor chair -YUVA, professor and placement officer, SJCE, Mysuru, Praveen K., chair – Learning, Abhinav Sriprakash, chair – YUVA, and Guruprasad M., executive CII Mysuru were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.