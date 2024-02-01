Session on AI tools: Insights for professionals, entrepreneurs

February 01, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Young Indians (Yi) Mysuru Chapter organised a session titled “Top AI Tools for Your Business” at SJCE college here recently. The session was part of the Learning vertical of Yi Mysuru.

Ajay Pramod, chair Innovation vertical Yi Mysuru and CTO, Etag Software Solutions Pvt Ltd., delivered a presentation on AI and its implications for business.

The participants had the opportunity to engage in interactive demonstrations showcasing selective AI tools and their applications across various business scenarios.

With a specific focus on AI and business innovation, the session provided insights for entrepreneurs, business owners, working professionals, and tech enthusiasts and the session witnessed an enthusiastic response from around 30 participants.

Rahul SRS, chair-Yi Mysuru chapter, Gagan Ranka, co-chair, Yi Mysuru Chapter, Pradeep M, past chair – Yi Mysuru, mentor chair -YUVA, professor and placement officer, SJCE, Mysuru, Praveen K., chair – Learning, Abhinav Sriprakash, chair – YUVA, and Guruprasad M., executive CII Mysuru were present.