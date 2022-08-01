Karnataka

Session for teachers, students on industry needs

Special Correspondent MYSURU August 01, 2022 19:14 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 19:14 IST

CII Mysuru, through its Industry-Institute Interaction panel, organised a half-day session on ‘Recruiters perspective’ at Plansee India High Performance Materials Pvt. Ltd here recently for teachers and placement officers to discuss the skills recruiters in industry expect students to have and how teachers and students can adapt to these changing requirements.

CII Chairperson Supriya Salian, in her opening address, talked about the role CII plays towards shaping India’s development journey and considering the industrial development in Mysuru in future it is very important for industry and institutions to work closer to understand each other’s requirements.

Dharma Prasad, Convenor of CII Industry-Institute Panel, spoke about the important role that teachers play in advising and motivating students. This was followed by two panel discussions.

The CEO panel consisted of eminent industrialists from Mysuru representing various areas – manufacturing, technology and services - giving their perspective about necessary skill sets for tomorrow, changes brought in by COVID-19, how to keep up with technology advancements as well as importance of social skills and mental health.

The HR panel consisted of senior HR professionals from different industries in Mysuru – and they shared their thoughts and perspectives in further detail. An extremely interactive audience representing over 20 different institutions from Mysuru, used the opportunity to interact with the industry, a release said here.

