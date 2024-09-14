GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Session for IFoS officers on wildlife management concludes

Published - September 14, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
IFoS officers and zoo managers during their field visits as part of the weeklong training programme organised at the Mysuru zoo. The programme concluded, with the participants taking part in sessions and field visits.

IFoS officers and zoo managers during their field visits as part of the weeklong training programme organised at the Mysuru zoo. The programme concluded, with the participants taking part in sessions and field visits. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The week-long compulsory training for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers on Captive Management of Wild Animals, and zoo Management for zoo Managers concluded at the Mysuru zoo on Friday.

The training featured specialised classroom sessions led by experts from various fields, covering key topics such as zoo management in India, legislation, policy and guidelines of CZA, the role of zoos under the amended Wildlife (Protection) 1972, disease surveillance and diagnostics in zoos.

Participants also gained insights into master planning and habitat design in zoos, management of rescue and conservation breeding centres, evolution from traditional practices to modern innovations.

In addition to the classroom sessions, participants were engaged in field visits as they visited Dubare Elephant Camp, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Liana Trust, RMNH, Mysuru, and other places. These visits offered practical management and conservation efforts, a note from the zoo said.

The program provided IFoS officers with a multifaceted approach to understanding both the theoretical and practical aspects of captive animal management, enriching their knowledge to address challenges and enhance zoo management practices.

They also visited the Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre and Conservation Breeding Centre at Koorgalli in Mysuru.

T. Heeralal, Chief Conservator of Forests, Chamarajanagar circle presided over the valedictory.

