Services of Revenue Dept. will be available at doorsteps: Ashok

DCs will visit villages and address grievances of villagers. says Minister

The State government is embarking on a novel method to ensure that services and social security schemes of the Revenue Department are available to beneficiaries at their doorsteps, Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said.

Addressing the gathering at the birthday celebrations of Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLA, here on Friday, Mr. Ashok said that Deputy Commissioners across the State will identify the villages of their respective districts and visit them for a day and address the grievances of the villagers.

“We have seen villagers running from pillar to post in government offices to collect documents and seek justice. Now, it is the turn of Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Tahsildars, Revenue Inspectors, and other officials to spend at least one day a month at a village and attend to grievances,” Mr. Ashok said.

He added that grievances related to agriculture land, official documents, schools, anganwadi centres, healthcare facilities should be resolved on the spot.

The officers, instead of a brief visit, should have to stay there for a whole day and have their lunch at an anganwadi centre or at a Dalit’s house, he said. Mr. Ashok also announced that pensions for old age, widows, and other social security will be soon linked with the Aadhaar card and the pension will be directly credited to the beneficiary’s account.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai praised Mr. Revoor and said that the BJP will scale newer heights in Kalyana Karnataka under his representation.

Mr. Bommai recalled how his [Mr. Dattatreya’s] father, the late Chandrashekar Patil Revoor, toiled to strengthen the BJP in Kalyana Karnataka.

“During his [Mr. Chandrashekar Patil] tenure, the BJP in Kalaburagi took control of the mahanagara palike for the first time,” Mr. Bommai said, and wished Mr. Dattatreya Patil luck on trying to repeat history.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol hailed the MLA for organising a job mela on his birthday celebrations. The event shows his concern for youth employment, he expressed.

Umesh Jadhav, Kalaburagi MP, and other legislators sought a ministerial berth for Mr. Revoor in the coming days.

Over 120 companies and 18,000 job-seekers participated in the job fair on Friday.