Services of municipal workers will be regularised: Shivanna

December 15, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Hassan

Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission chairman M. Shivanna has said the State government will regularise the services of 11,133 municipal workers within one-and-a-half month.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the municipal workers’ association in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, he said the employees working on a temporary basis in city municipal councils, town municipal councils, town panchayats, corporations and BBMP would get their services regularised.

The government has provided many benefits for municipal workers. The offices should ensure the benefits reach the needy, he said. Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu said the gram panchayats in the district had given importance to maintaining cleanliness in villages. Efforts were being made to keep villages clean on a par with cities.

Commission secetary Suvarna, Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh and others were present in the meeting.