  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Services of municipal workers will be regularised: Shivanna

December 15, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission chairman M. Shivanna has said the State government will regularise the services of 11,133 municipal workers within one-and-a-half month.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the municipal workers’ association in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, he said the employees working on a temporary basis in city municipal councils, town municipal councils, town panchayats, corporations and BBMP would get their services regularised.

The government has provided many benefits for municipal workers. The offices should ensure the benefits reach the needy, he said. Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu said the gram panchayats in the district had given importance to maintaining cleanliness in villages. Efforts were being made to keep villages clean on a par with cities.

Commission secetary Suvarna, Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh and others were present in the meeting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.