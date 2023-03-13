Services of more than 12,800 pourakarmikas to be regularised, says Safai Karmachari Commission chairman Shivanna

March 13, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

MYSURU

The Safai Karmachari Commission chairman, M. Shivanna, said here on Monday that the government has initiated the process to regularise the services of 12,867 pourakarmikas in a phase-wise manner.

This was in addition to 11,113 pourakarmikas on direct payment of the government and whose services were being regularised. He was speaking after reviewing the working condition of the pourakarmikas with senior officials of the district administration.

Mr. Shivanna said the government has secured the approval of the Finance Department and this was a historical development. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to release the required amount and make necessary allocation for the regularisation of their services, Mr. Shivanna added.

There are sanitation workers who have been outsourced and they would be bought under the direct payment scheme of the government and a committee has been constituted to ensure that they receive necessary benefits due to them. ‘’I am also a member of the committee which has submitted three reports so far and has also recommended compulsory health check-up once in six months’’’, Mr.Shivanna added.

He said a survey is underway to identify the number of people engaged in sanitation-related work in public places. The survey has already commenced in Mysuru and Ballari districts and would cover all the districts.

Commenting on the educational status of the children of sanitation workers, Mr. Shivanna said they were lagging behind others in studies and steps were being taken to help them pursue and complete their education.

The Commission had recently undertaken a visit to Gujarat and also Singapore to apprise itself of how the sanitation workers function and the best practices would be adopted after submission of a report. Mr. Shivanna said though manual scavenging was abolished in the year 2000, there are 7,070 manual scavengers in the State at present and 2,000 of them have been rehabilitated so far, he added. The remaining will also be rehabilitated suitably.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the remittance of monthly salary and PF contributions should not be delayed and instructed the officials to provide resting places for pourakarmikas employed by various departments. Apart from timely payment of salaries, they should also be given salary slips, health card while it should also be ensured that the sanitation workers make use of safety contraptions distributed to them.

The DC said in case of sanitation workers within the MCC limits, the authorities were entering into a tie-up with various hospitals to conduct their health check-up periodically.

Mysuru ZP CEO Gayatri and other officials were present.