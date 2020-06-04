Services of 3,000 Home Guards to be continued: CM

The State government on Thursday decided to continue the services of over 3,000 Home Guards who are at the risk of losing their jobs, and depute them to different departments.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directed officials to review the proposal of providing their services to private companies.

During the review of the Home Department headed by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to strengthen the CEN (cybercrime, economic offence and narcotics) police stations. The forensic laboratories would be strengthened to hasten the investigations of crimes. Under Emergency Response Scheme, allocations would be made for purchase of vehicles.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts and services rendered by police in the fight against COVID-19 during the lockdown.

The officials said that training has been initiated to 200 SDRF staff to handle the monsoon situation. They would be deputed to four divisions shortly.

All precautionary measures have been taken in the prisons during COVID-19 situation and not a single positive case has been reported. As per the Supreme Court directions, 5,005 prisoners have been released on bail and parole. Overcrowding in the prisons has been reduced from 110% to 95%, said an official release from the Chief Minister’s office.