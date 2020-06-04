Karnataka

Services of 3,000 Home Guards to be continued: CM

The State government on Thursday decided to continue the services of over 3,000 Home Guards who are at the risk of losing their jobs, and depute them to different departments.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directed officials to review the proposal of providing their services to private companies.

During the review of the Home Department headed by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to strengthen the CEN (cybercrime, economic offence and narcotics) police stations. The forensic laboratories would be strengthened to hasten the investigations of crimes. Under Emergency Response Scheme, allocations would be made for purchase of vehicles.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts and services rendered by police in the fight against COVID-19 during the lockdown.

The officials said that training has been initiated to 200 SDRF staff to handle the monsoon situation. They would be deputed to four divisions shortly.

All precautionary measures have been taken in the prisons during COVID-19 situation and not a single positive case has been reported. As per the Supreme Court directions, 5,005 prisoners have been released on bail and parole. Overcrowding in the prisons has been reduced from 110% to 95%, said an official release from the Chief Minister’s office.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 4:14:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/services-of-3000-home-guards-to-be-continued-cm/article31747533.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY