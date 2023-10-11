ADVERTISEMENT

Services of 172 pourakarmikas regularised

October 11, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Pourakarmikas whose services were regularzied by the Government felicitated MCC Commissioner Ashaad ur Rahman Shariff on Wednesday and distributed sweets. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The services of 172 pourakarmikas was regularised by the government.

The Mayor Mr. Shivakumar said the workers whose services were regularised were earlier under the contract system which was abolished.

They used to be paid directly by the MCC though their services were not regularised. The process of regularisation has been completed in the case of 172 out of 203 pourakarmikas, said Mr. Shivakumar. He said a notification to this effect has been issued and the pourakarmikas whose services have been regularised, will now be eligible for all facilities as per the government norms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With respect to the remaining pourakarmikas he said they were reserved for the Scheduled Tribes among them but as there was nobody in the list it will be kept pending.

Meanwhile, a section of the workers thanked the MCC authorities and felicitated the Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman Shariff and distributed sweets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US