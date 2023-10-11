HamberMenu
Services of 172 pourakarmikas regularised

October 11, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pourakarmikas whose services were regularzied by the Government felicitated MCC Commissioner Ashaad ur Rahman Shariff on Wednesday and distributed sweets. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The services of 172 pourakarmikas was regularised by the government.

The Mayor Mr. Shivakumar said the workers whose services were regularised were earlier under the contract system which was abolished.

They used to be paid directly by the MCC though their services were not regularised. The process of regularisation has been completed in the case of 172 out of 203 pourakarmikas, said Mr. Shivakumar. He said a notification to this effect has been issued and the pourakarmikas whose services have been regularised, will now be eligible for all facilities as per the government norms.

With respect to the remaining pourakarmikas he said they were reserved for the Scheduled Tribes among them but as there was nobody in the list it will be kept pending.

Meanwhile, a section of the workers thanked the MCC authorities and felicitated the Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman Shariff and distributed sweets.

