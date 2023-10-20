HamberMenu
Service with trust will be recognised: Shamanur

When we serve the people with trust, our service is recognised and respected, says MLA and former Minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa at the 11th convocation of BLDE Deemed University

October 20, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Shamanur Shivashankarappa, MLA and former Minister, was conferred an honorary doctorate at the 11th convocation of BLDE Deemed University in Vijayapura on Friday by Minister and Chancellor of the university M.B. Patil.

Shamanur Shivashankarappa, MLA and former Minister, was conferred an honorary doctorate at the 11th convocation of BLDE Deemed University in Vijayapura on Friday by Minister and Chancellor of the university M.B. Patil. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“When we serve the people with trust, our service is recognised and respected,” MLA and former Minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa has said.

He was responding to the honour after being conferred an honorary doctorate at the 11th convocation of BLDE Deemed University in Vijayapura on Friday.

Recalling that he has already been honoured with three honorary doctoral degrees, the veteran politician said it was the good work that would lead to recognition and respect.

Giving a call to the candidates who had completed their medical course to serve humanity, Mr. Shivashankarappa asked them to donate at least 10 paise of every rupee of their earnings for social service.

He recalled the contribution of the former Chief Minister late S. Nijalingappa who sanctioned medical colleges to Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Davangere. “Subsequently, medical colleges have been started in Vijayapura and Bagalkot. More medical colleges will help more students to pursue medical education. It is a matter of pride that in many countries we find doctors who have completed their education in these institutions,” he said.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Large and Medium Industries Minister and Chancellor of the university M.B. Patil, MLC Sunligouda Patil, Pro-Chancellor Y.M. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor R.S. Mudhol, Pro Vice-Chancellor Arun Inamdar, and others were present.

Karnataka / Hubli / university

