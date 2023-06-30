Service Road near Hebbal Police Station closed for flyover work  

June 30, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The traffic woes at Hebbal continue as the service road, which passes in front of Hebbal Police Station, towards the city, has been completely closed to traffic as of Friday. As the work to add a ramp to the Hebbal flyover has been going, the space for traffic on the road had gotten narrower over the last two weeks. The closure of the road resulted in traffic snarls after the Hebbal flyover.

One of the measures taken to decongest Hebbal has been the addition of ramps to the existing flyover. The work has been taken up by Bangalore Development Authority. The new ramp will stretch from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital

The service road will be closed for at least a month, said Sachin Ghorpade, DCP, Traffic (North). “We are trying to negotiate with the BDA and the contractor to take up the work in two halves on the road, but they are saying that it is technically not possible. If that does not happen, then from Monday, the traffic coming from Bhoopasandra towards the city below the Hebbal flyover will be diverted towards Sanjay Nagar. From there they can come into the city,” Mr. Ghorpade said.

The BTP officials also said that with the work of adding ramps expected to go on for another year, there will be traffic diversions accordingly near Hebbal flyover.