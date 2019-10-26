Service of two weekly super fast trains extended

The railways has extended the service of two weekly super fast special trains passing through Mangaluru.

Train No. 02198 Jabalpur-Coimbatore Weekly Superfast Special will leave Jabalpur at 11 a.m. on November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 and on December 7, 14, 21, and 28 and reach Coimbatore at 2.50 a.m. on Mondays.

Train No.02197 Coimbatore-Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Special will leave Coimbatore at 7 p.m. on November 4, 11, 18, 25 and on December 2, 9, 16, 23, and on 30 and reach Jabalpur at 10.20 a.m. on Wednesdays.

The trains will have one AC 2-tier coach, four AC 3-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, four unreserved coaches and two coaches of one luggage-cum-brake van.

The trains will stop at Narsinghpur. Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Igatpuri, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mulki, Mangaluru Junction, Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyanur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur and Palakkad Junction, a release said.