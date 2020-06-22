‘Service of Corona Warriors commendable’

Lauding the services of the Corona Warriors, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge for Dharwad Jagadish Shettar has said that during the time of crisis, the Corona warriors had done a commendable service to the society risking their lives.

He was addressing a gathering at HDMC Hall here on Monday after symbolically distributing the kits provided to Corona Warriors by Samarthanam, an organisation for the physically challenged persons.

The minister said that during the risk of contracting the disease, the corona warriors including ASHAs, police and health officials and staff and municipal staff had done tremendous work to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The minister also thanked Samarthanam for providing kits worth Rs. 37 lakhs to the Corona Warriors.

Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Mahanthesh Kivudasannavar said that the orgnisation was helping particularly the physically challenged, migrant workers and daily wagers by providing them rapid relief response kits, daily food, masks and sanitisers.

“So far 20,000 rapid response relief kits and food packets worth Rs. 3 lakh have been distributed. Samarthanam has also contributed one-day wages of the staff (Rs. 5 lakh) the Chief minister’s COVID relief fund”, he said.

Earlier Minister Jagadish Shettar symbolically handed over the rapid response relief kits to the officials of various departments and some of the ASHAs.

The relief kits worth Rs. 37.5 lakhs have been provided by Samarthanam with the assistance of Coca Cola India and United Way, Mumbai.

MLA Arvind Bellad, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Director of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Dr Ramalingappa Antaratani and others were present.