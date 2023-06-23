Server issues hamper Gruha Jyoti registrations

June 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - YADGIR

Due to server issues, people in Yadgir district are facing difficulties in getting their names registered and uploading their applications to avail benefit under the State government’s guarantee scheme Gruha Jyothi.

After the government made the announcement, people in large numbers are approaching online centres, including Karnataka One centres, for registration and submission of application to avail free electricity supply till 200 units for each Revenue Registered (RR) number.

However the huge rush has taken a toll on the private and Karnataka one Centres resulting in server slowdown. As a result of this, people are forced to stand in long queues holding necessary documents such as Aadhaar card, Voter Identity card, PAN card, ration card, and electricity bill.

In order to avoid heavy crowds at a time, online centres have started issuing token numbers to those wanting to register for the scheme.

Another reason for sudden queues is that many are visiting the online centres to link their Aadhaar cards with PAN cards, and submit various online applications for availing benefits under different schemes.

“It is good that the government allowed people to get their name registered with details. But, before inviting online applications, it could have initiated necessary measures ensuring easy methods for the people. Sometimes, server problems would be there at online centres for hours. Under such circumstances, it cannot be expected that high numbers of applications are registered in a day,” a young man, who was waiting at an online centre for an hour, said.

Gulbarga Electricity Company ( GESCOM) Yadgir division comprises Yadgir, Shahapur, Shorapur, Hunsagi, and Gurmitkal sub-divisions. As many as 1.23 lakh RR numbers, out of 1.48 lakh, are eligible to get benefits under Gruha Jyothi scheme and more than 15,000 people with RR numbers have submitted applications so far, as per sources.

