Serve with the feeling that you are serving the nation: Shobha Karandlaje tells youth

July 22, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has called on the newly recruited candidates in various government departments to work with the feeling that they were working for the nation’s development and for bringing about a change.

She was inaugurating the 7th Rozgar Mela organised by various government departments including Railways, Income Tax, Post and other departments at BVB College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi on Saturday.

Ms. Karandlaje said that the Rozgar Mela was being held at 44 places across the country and nearly 70,000 youths were getting their appointment letters to various posts. “You should feel proud for having been chosen to work for the country. You should render selfless service, work honestly and contribute towards nation-building,” she told the new recruits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Minister pointed out that even 19 year olds were getting appointed and would get opportunity to serve the country for a period of forty years. “All should work together and join hands in the development of the country,” she said.

Elaborating on the progress achieved by the nation, she said that India had attained self-reliance in food grain production and it was a matter of pride that the Indian farmers were not just feeding 140 crore people but also exporting food grains, vegetables and fruits to other nations.

She said that India had now reached number 2 position in the manufacture of mobile handsets and third place in the automobile sector. And it had been made possible through initiatives like Make in India, Made in India. Now the country was making efforts to achieve self reliance in the various sectors including petroleum products and other sectors, she said.

Emphasising on the role of youths in the development of the country, Ms. Karandlaje said that the onus of bringing India to the top position in the world was on the youth. “You should grow and help in the growth of the department you are serving and invariably it will lead to the growth of the nation,” she said.

She symbolically distributed appointment orders to some new recruits. In all, 148 youths were given appointment orders for having been selected for various posts in Income Tax Department, Railways, Postal Department and few Public Sector banks. Senior officials from the Income Tax Department Manoj Joshi, Shyama Bansia, Asit Singh, M.K. Biju, Keshav Dixit and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.