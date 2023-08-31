Series on Mrinal Sen films to mark his birth centenary

August 31, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST

This year marks the birth centenary of well-known film maker Mrinal Sen. To celebrate the works of the director, Chitra Samudaya is holding a series of webinars throughout the year, starting this Saturday.

The first lecture in the series will be delivered by another renowned film director, Adoor Gopalakrishnan. According to the organisers, there will be one lecture every month, which will have film and theatre personalities from Karnataka and elsewhere looking at various aspects of Mrinal Sen’s craft.

Regarded as one of the finest Indian filmmakers, along with his contemporaries Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Tapan Sinha, Mrinal Sen played a major role in the New Wave cinema of India. Among his well-known films are Bhuvan Shome, Mrigaya, Ek Din Prati Din, Oka Ori Katha, Khandar, and many more.

Those interested can join the meeting on Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86491607070?pwd=MWoxWkRKR1h2azRScE9sQURrTGFxdz09. Meeting ID is 864 9160 7070 and pass code is 590016.