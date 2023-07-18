Series of programmes to mark Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha Foundation Day from tomorrow

July 18, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A series of programmes will be held for five days to mark the 134th Foundaton Day of Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha (KVS) in Dharwad from Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Dharwad on Tuesday, president of Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha and former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad and secretary Shankar Halgatthi said that there will be a series of programmes, including an exhibition of paintings, book release, felicitation, award presentation and music events.

Responding to a query, Mr. Halagatti termed the development of parents writing letters to private school management not to teach Kannada to their students in Bengaluru is a matter of concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The parents want employment and all other facilities and benefits from the land of Kannada but they shy away from learning Kannada. The government should consider it seriously and take the private schools to task,” he said.

He said that the whole development is indicative of the apathy of private schools towards Kannada. “The schools take benefits from government but don’t want to teach Kannada. It is a matter of shame and this attitude should go,” he said and added that KVS will write to the Chief Minister asking him to direct the Education Department to conduct an inspection and act against those not teaching Kannada.

Funds crunch

Mr. Halagatti said that the more-than-a-century old sangha is facing severe shortage of funds. Despite it being the parent institute of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, successive governments have failed to provide adequate funds to KVS. The sangha has already submitted a proposal to the government seeking a budgetary allocation of ₹3 crore for KVS to enable it to organise more meaningful and creative programmes throughout the year.

Programmes

The former Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Shankar Bidari will inaugurate the programmes on Thursday at 5.30 pm. Nijagunaprabhu Swamy of Mundargi and scholar Krishna Kolhar Kulkarni will attend.

On Friday, the former director of Akashvani Dharwad unit C.U. Bellakki will inaugurate the Sirigannada Pustaka Mane. On Saturday, Member of Legislative Council Jagadish Shettar will present the Sirigannadam Gelge Raa Ha Deshpande Award to Basavalinga Pattadevaru of Bhalki.

Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur will felicitate Hindustani vocalist Pandit M. Venkateshkumar on Sunday.

On Monday, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will present the Kannada Prapancha Pa Pu Award to writer G. Ramakrishna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.