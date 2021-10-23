Series of programmes planned for Kannada Rajyotsava

Cultural events to be held at all taluk centres of Dharwad district from October 24

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Dharwad district coming down drastically, the district administration, in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, has chalked out a series of programmes to mark Kannada Rajyotsava.

Arrangements have already been put in place and on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil held a review meeting. Various programmes are being held from October 24 to November 1.

Mr. Patil asked the officials to ensure that all the programmes were held systematically and meaningfully to uphold the spirit of Kannada Rajyotsava.

To begin with, cultural programmes from various troupes would be held at all the taluk centres from October 24. Simultaneous rendition of the ‘Naada Geethe’ (State anthem) penned by ‘Rashtrakavi’ Kuvempu will be held at 11 a.m. on October 28 across the State. It will be followed by the rendition of ‘Jogada Siri Belakinalli’, a song penned by K.S. Nisar Ahmed, and ‘Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku’ of Hamsalekha.

As part of the celebration, various cultural events would be held at Mallikarjun Mansur Kalabhavan, Rangayana, and at other cultural venues in Dharwad and other places. Procession of tableaux of various departments highlighting government schemes would also be taken out, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that as part of the celebration, a special vaccination drive would also be organised and staff of gram panchayats and HDMC wards which have registered 100% vaccination would be honoured. Mr. Patil emphasised the use of Kannada in official communications and while sending messages via WhatsApp. He said prominent government and heritage buildings and junctions would be illuminated.

He said various competitions, including delivering speech for more than five minutes in Kannada without using any word from other languages, would be conducted. People should record a video of their speech in Kannada and send it to the Department of Kannada and Culture concerned, he said.

The main Rajyotsava event will be held on November 1 at R.N. Shetty Stadium.