Series of events planned to discuss women-centric issues

March 02, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

To mark International Women’s Day that falls on March 8, Samyukta Horata Samiti, a consortium of various organisations, will be organising a series of events to discuss women-centric issues and to create awareness on crime against women.

Honorary president of the samiti Meenakshi Bali told presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday that on Saturday, the samiti will organise an awareness programme outside the Central Bus Stand demanding that the State government increase the number of reserved seats for women up to 50% on government buses.

Dr. Bali also demanded that the district authorities grant exemption to women employees from staying overnight at polling stations during the upcoming Assembly elections. She said that lactating mothers and pregnant women should be exempted from election duty. She urged the officials concerned not to force such women to attend election training sessions.

The samiti will also launch another awareness campaign on March 6 and submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and the State Election Commission.

On March 11, the samiti will organise a conference to discuss women-centric issues, especially crime against women, which is rising at an alarming rate in the region.

The conference will also discuss gender bias, gang rape, child sexual abuse, honour killing and the increasing child marriage cases.

State leader of All India Democratic Women’s Association K.S. Vimala will be the main speaker at the conference.