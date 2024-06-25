GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sericulture may soon get a boost in Chamarajanagar

Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry tells officials to encourage farmers to take up sericulture; plans to rejuvenate sericulture training institutes to aid expansion of sericulture in the district

Published - June 25, 2024 09:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sericulture training institutes at Santhemarahalli, Yelandur, Kollegal, and Mamballi are to be rejuvenated in accordance with technological advancements.

Sericulture training institutes at Santhemarahalli, Yelandur, Kollegal, and Mamballi are to be rejuvenated in accordance with technological advancements. | Photo Credit: File Photo

To provide a boost to the sericulture sector in Chamarajanagar, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh has asked the district officials to step up efforts to encourage farmers to take up sericulture in the district and collect details on the steps to be taken for rejuvenating sericulture training institutes at Santhemarahalli, Yelandur, Kollegal, and Mamballi in accordance with technological advancements.

Mr. Venkatesh, who is also the Minister in-charge of Chamarajanagar, said, “Sericulture and coconut crop bring a good revenue. In this regard, the officials must work out plans for encouraging sericulture in Chamarajanagar.”

The Minister, who was presiding over the KDP meeting in Chamarajanagar on Monday, said rain has damaged plantain crop on about 1,110 acres in the district. The concerned officials should conduct an inspection of the damaged crops and release the crop relief to the farmers at the earliest. The officials must also take steps for including banana crop in crop insurance.

He said steps must be taken to ensure that there was no shortage of fertilizers and sowing seeds in view of the monsoon and the farmers being busy in sowing.

All support has to be extended to farmers for sowing. The farmers need to be sensitized about the seasonal crops. The officials must visit every taluk, conduct field visits, interact with the farmers on the efforts to be made. The photographs of the field visits of the officials have to be documented, he directed.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, who was also present, told the district administration to conduct health camps in tribal areas to address the health concerns among tribal populations.

Primary and community health centres need to be upgraded for extending and expanding the healthcare services. The district has reported a dengue case and also there have been reports of anaemia among women. The health concerns need to be addressed and all centres must have adequate staff to provide the services, he told the meeting.

Quality and nutritional food have to be provided to the hostel students, he added.

MLAs and MLCs and Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag were present.

