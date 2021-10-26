Sericulture farmers want market to be set up in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

26 October 2021 20:55 IST

Expressing their difficulties in transporting their sericulture produce to the faraway Ramanagaram market in South Karnataka, sericulture farmers in Kalaburagi district demanded that a local market be set up, preferably in Kalaburagi, for selling their produce.

“I am doing well in sericulture farming. My income is no less than a government employee’s. However, I am, like many others in the region, finding it very difficult to transport the produce to the faraway market in Ramanagaram. I request the government to open a similar market in Kalaburagi so that sericulture farmers in the region will get rid of the transportation difficulties and save some money,” Srishaila Gobbur, a farmer, told Sericulture Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda when the latter was interacting with farmers at Melakunda (B) village near here on Tuesday.

Describing his success story to the Minister, the farmer said that he has been engaged in sericulture farming in his three acres of land for the last 15 years and his current year’s income from two crops crossed ₹4.4 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

Other farmers, including Ambaraya and Nagendrappa, also shared their experiences in sericulture and presented their problems before the Minister.

Responding to the farmers, Mr. Narayana Gowda assured the farmers of getting their problems resolved at the earliest.

“I have had a meeting of senior officers in Kalaburagi today. The same issues were raised in the meeting. I have directed the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner to provide 10 acres of land near Kalaburagi city for establishing the sericulture market. Once the land is identified, the bhumi puja will be performed and the construction of the market complex will be commenced,” Mr. Narayana Gowda said.

Sharing his own experience as a sericulture farmer, Mr. Narayana Gowda advised farmers to take up sericulture to become economically sound.

“I too hail from an agriculture family. My father and I had been involved in sericulture. I know that it is a good option for farmers as it fetches good income. I advise you to take up sericulture and get your sons and daughters involved in it instead of them endlessly aspiring for jobs in cities,” he said.

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairperson Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Karnataka Silk Marketing Board chairperson Savita Amarashetty, Kalaburagi-Yadgir District Cooperative Bank director Shivanand Manakar, Kalaburagi Silk Producers Association chairperson Veeraiah Matapathi and others were present.