Sericulture farmers to stage fast demanding govt. intervention

MYSURU

08 July 2020 19:51 IST

Fall in prices of cocoons leaves them in distress

The fall in the prices of cocoons over the last three months has forced sericulture farmers to launch an agitation to draw the State government’s attention to their plight.

The Sericulture Farmers’ Welfare Association of Ramanagaram has planned an indefinite fast unto death in front of the Ramanagaram cocoon market situated on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway from July 15 if the government does not take note of their predicament and come to their aid by announcing a minimum support price.

The average price of cocoons, which used to be around ₹480 to ₹500 for every kg of cross-breed variety and ₹600 to ₹700 for a kg of the superior quality bivoltine during January and February this year, saw a free fall ever since the COVID-19 scare hit the silk market in March this year, bringing the prices to a new low. “Now, the cross-breed variety is fetching barely ₹130 to ₹ 150 per kg while the bivoltine cocoons are going for no more than ₹170 to ₹220 per kg”, lamented Gautham Gowda, President of Sericulture Farmers’ Welfare Association, Ramanagaram.

He told reporters that the sericulture farmers had brought their plight to the attention of the Sericulture Department officials and the Sericulture Minister both orally and in writing. Though a meeting was convened by the Sericulture Minister and the sericulture farmers were promised government assistance, there has been no progress even after passage of several months, he said.

With a view to drawing the government’s attention again, the farmers will gather in front of the cocoon market in Ramanagaram maintaining a social distance on July 15 and launch a fast unto death.

Mr. Gowda demanded a minimum support price besides financial aid at the rate of ₹50,000 for every acre of mulberry cultivation. “The State government is extending financial relief to farmers growing different crops, besides other poor sections like autorickshaw drivers. Why have the sericulture farmers been ignored?”, he questioned.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh too has written a letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa seeking a support price.

In the letter, Mr. Suresh has urged the government to provide support price on the basis of the Basavaraj Committee report, like done by the previous government. He suggested that the government immediately release funds to reimburse ₹40 for every kg of cross-breed and ₹50 for every kg of bivoltine over and above the market rate to make up for the losses suffered by the farmers.

However, Mr. Gautham Gowda said the financial assistance extended in such a manner had earlier cost the farmers dearly and instead urged the government to announce minimum support price.